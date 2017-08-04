Purchase now!
Header Banner

Bethlehem Steel Agreement Heralds New Age for Historic Lackawanna Site

On July 25, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined by representatives from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (“ECIDA”), the Empire State ...

Historical Aug 4, 2017

The Lackawanna Chamber of Commerce welcomes the new veggie van!

Local News Aug 4, 2017

The Debacle on the Health Care Issue Could Actualy Create Term Limits

Opinion Aug 4, 2017

Canalside to host third annual Auto & Boat Show

County News Aug 3, 2017

Bystrak honored to be interim superintendent of West Seneca Schools

Community News Aug 3, 2017

Lackawanna Festival’s new format considered a huge success

Local News Aug 3, 2017

Chinese governments announces: homeless activities are illegal

Asia Dec 13, 2015

5 buildings with amazing design you should visit this year

Fashion Dec 13, 2015

People in London can now use the new red buses for transportation

Lifestyle Nov 6, 2015
Groups of African People Celebrating

Tribes in China wear the same orange clothes in the National Day

Lifestyle Nov 6, 2015

Latest Stories

Recognition Continues for Two Mount Mercy Softball Players

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Obituaries Aug 3, 2017

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Bethlehem Steel Agreement Heralds New Age for Historic Lackawanna Site

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Higgins Announces House Approval of Bill Making Kids Korner Permanent

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

The Lackawanna Chamber of Commerce welcomes the new veggie van!

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Amn Brooke Maliszewski graduates from basic training

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Hamburg Native Nicholas Azzopardi Graduated from Ithaca College

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

NOCO Employees “Pump It Up!” to Raise Money for Leuketmia & Lymphoma Society

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Buffalo Man Sentenced for Dealing Heroin Out of His Home

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Lackawanna Police Blotter

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

14 Hamburg High School Students Receive InVEST Scholarships

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Michael P. Rade, MD, FACS, Presented Roswell Park Medal from Buffalo Surgical Society

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

News

AllCommunity NewsCounty NewsLocal News

Higgins Announces House Approval of Bill Making Kids Korner Permanent

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

The Lackawanna Chamber of Commerce welcomes the new veggie van!

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Amn Brooke Maliszewski graduates from basic training

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Hamburg Native Nicholas Azzopardi Graduated from Ithaca College

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

14 Hamburg High School Students Receive InVEST Scholarships

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Michael P. Rade, MD, FACS, Presented Roswell Park Medal from Buffalo Surgical Society

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Assemblyman Mickey Kearns Joins American-Irish Legislators in Presenting Gaelic Games Host Committee with Check for $2000

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

West Seneca Woman’s Club Scholarships and Awards June 2017

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Columns

AllOpinion

Between the Columns

August 4, 2017 20 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

My roving reporter, Mike Munich, sent me this excellent article on Jason Lucarelli.  It was written by Melissa Brawdy

Read More...

The Debacle on the Health Care Issue Could Actualy Create Term Limits

August 4, 2017 20 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

  The question of the month is “what is going to happen to Obamacare?”  It is a reasonable question

Read More...

Feature

AllCommunity InterestHistorical

Bethlehem Steel Agreement Heralds New Age for Historic Lackawanna Site

August 4, 2017 26 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

On July 25, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined by representatives from the Erie County Industrial Development

Read More...

NOCO Employees “Pump It Up!” to Raise Money for Leuketmia & Lymphoma Society

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Summer Feeding Lunch Menu for Lackawanna Recreation Department

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Senior Citizen Lunch Menu

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

FREE Smoke Alarms

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Crime

AllPolice Blotter

Buffalo Man Sentenced for Dealing Heroin Out of His Home

August 4, 2017 31 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 25-year-old Eric Mitchell of Buffalo has been sentenced by Erie

Read More...

Lackawanna Police Blotter

August 4, 2017 40 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

Lackawanna man arrested after attacking female. On July 20, 2017 at approximately midnight, officers Omar and Wozniak responded to

Read More...

Obituaries

Obituaries Aug 3, 2017

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Popular

Chinese governments announces: homeless activities are illegal

December 13, 2015 1302 8 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

ow that the orgy of insufferable hipsterism known as Coachella is finally behind us, it’s officially music-festival season, when

Read More...

5 buildings with amazing design you should visit this year

Dec 13, 2015By: SBNAdmin

People in London can now use the new red buses for transportation

Nov 6, 2015By: SBNAdmin

Sport News

AllHikingOlympic Games

Recognition Continues for Two Mount Mercy Softball Players

August 4, 2017 34 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

Mount Mercy Academy softball players Laura Gregory (Buffalo) and Allison Rogowski (West Seneca) have earned additional honors for their

Read More...

Hamburg Town Rec sets registration for NFL Flag Football for kids 6-8 and 12-14

August 4, 2017 45 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

The Town of Hamburg Department of Youth, Recreation and Senior Services is accepting registration for this fall’s NFL Flag

Read More...

What should you take in your bag before going to hiking

November 6, 2015 84 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

ow that the orgy of insufferable hipsterism known as Coachella is finally behind us, it’s officially music-festival season, when

Read More...

Two european couples are joining the next Olympics Games in Germany

November 6, 2015 100 0 CommentsBy: SBNAdmin

ow that the orgy of insufferable hipsterism known as Coachella is finally behind us, it’s officially music-festival season, when

Read More...

Don't Miss!

Canada new subway line has the most advanced technology in the world

Technology Oct 27, 2015

Two European girls won international skating champion in France

Hiking Nov 6, 2015

Two boys play with water after a rainy day in New York city

America Nov 6, 2015

Apple pay now available across 34 countries over the world

Technology Nov 6, 2015
Groups of African People Celebrating

Tribes in China wear the same orange clothes in the National Day

Lifestyle Nov 6, 2015

Google moves it’s offices to a new modern building in Silicon Valley

Technology Oct 27, 2015

Most Commented

Chinese governments announces: homeless activities are illegal

Dec 13, 2015By: SBNAdmin

Sales up to 75% in the first day after Zara opens the new shop in Spain

Oct 28, 2015By: SBNAdmin

Recognition Continues for Two Mount Mercy Softball Players

Aug 4, 2017By: SBNAdmin

Mobile Sliding Menu